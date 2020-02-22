Pluton (PLU) Price Hits $2.49 on Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00025828 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Pluton has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $5,015.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.02940204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton launched on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

