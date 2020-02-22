PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.595-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.PQ Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.85-1.02 EPS.

PQ Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,972. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PQG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of PQ Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PQ Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

