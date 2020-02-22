Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.33

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.33 and traded as low as $34.65. Premier Foods shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 822,418 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Premier Foods from GBX 43 ($0.57) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of $293.38 million and a PE ratio of -13.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

