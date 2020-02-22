Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.17, but opened at $13.96. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 2,940,421 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBYI. Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 163,303 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.