Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Down 7.9%

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.70, approximately 778,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 436,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $316.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In other Quad/Graphics news, COO Thomas J. Frankowski acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 237,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

