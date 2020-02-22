Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. Realty Income also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.56 EPS.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

