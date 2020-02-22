Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.38. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.95. 887,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,212. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

