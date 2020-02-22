Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.77 million.Repligen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.07-1.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 560,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.