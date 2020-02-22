Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.74 million.Repligen also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 560,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.98, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. Repligen has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.