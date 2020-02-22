Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

RUSHA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,697. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.