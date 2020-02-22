Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 8.7%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s stock price traded down 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95, 728,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 368,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

