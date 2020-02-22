Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 7.1%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 3,440,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,899,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SENS. Canaccord Genuity cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 596.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

