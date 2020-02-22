Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 7.1%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 3,440,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,899,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SENS. Canaccord Genuity cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07.
About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.