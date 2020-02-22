Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 79.98% and a net margin of 94.24%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 1,483,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.