SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $3.71. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 439 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.86 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

