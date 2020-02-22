Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.95. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

SNBR stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 888,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,999. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $371,276.19. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,396 shares of company stock worth $1,547,801 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

