Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.94, approximately 5,608,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 1,876,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

SONO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sonos’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at $102,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,350 shares of company stock worth $816,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

