SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.12-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. SpartanNash also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.12-1.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPTN. ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $14.29. 276,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $484.51 million, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

