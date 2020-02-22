SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a coverage optimism score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SPY stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. SPY has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

SPY Company Profile

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

