Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) fell 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62, 1,028,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,929,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stage Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Stage Stores alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stage Stores by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.