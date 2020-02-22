Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.28 million.Stamps.com also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $16.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $185.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.