Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Store Capital updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.05-2.09 EPS.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

