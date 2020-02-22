Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.05-2.09 for the period.

Store Capital stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 42.81%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

