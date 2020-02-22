Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.28. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.20-5.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.66. 322,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,408. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.73.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

