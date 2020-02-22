Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.18-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.18-5.25 EPS.

SNPS traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.49. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.92.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.