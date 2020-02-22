Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.57 million.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.18-5.25 EPS.

Synopsys stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,517. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.92.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

