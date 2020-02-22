Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.57 million.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.18-5.25 EPS.
Synopsys stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,767,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,517. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.