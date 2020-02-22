Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Trading Down 6.7%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01, approximately 1,565,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,423,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

TLRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 427.30% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Tailored Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tailored Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

