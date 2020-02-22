Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.50-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.764-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY20 guidance to $12.50-12.70 EPS.

Shares of TFX traded down $13.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.40. 308,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,218. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $271.56 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $406.33.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

