Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$76.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIH. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TSE TIH traded down C$0.79 on Friday, reaching C$69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,840. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$58.41 and a twelve month high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.29.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$427,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,232,160.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

