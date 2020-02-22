Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Trinity Industries also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRN. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.09. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $167,721.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.