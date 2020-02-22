Truegame Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,937.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. Truegame has a total market cap of $495,865.00 and $55,937.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.04 or 0.02940204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00227054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

