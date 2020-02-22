TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Down 12.2%

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s stock price traded down 12.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.27, 942,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,330% from the average session volume of 65,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered TSR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered TSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

TSR Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

