Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Trading Down 9%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price dropped 9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.75, approximately 895,345 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 482,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 68,328 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 561.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 201,875 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.