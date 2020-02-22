United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) dropped 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $32.29, approximately 673,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 150,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.
USM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.
The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United States Cellular by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United States Cellular by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.
About United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.
