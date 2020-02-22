United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) dropped 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $32.29, approximately 673,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 150,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United States Cellular by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United States Cellular by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

