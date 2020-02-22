Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.85. Vale shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 39,728,049 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

