Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.20, 958,872 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 512,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.