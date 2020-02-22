Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.20, 958,872 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 512,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $677.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.