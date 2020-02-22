Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.56-3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. Ventas also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.56-3.69 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ventas to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.78.

VTR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,066. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. Ventas has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

