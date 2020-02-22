Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Stock Price

Headlines about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a media sentiment score of -3.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Medical Marijuana stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 4,969,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,083. Medical Marijuana has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

