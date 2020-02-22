Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) dropped 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.87 and last traded at $48.05, approximately 716,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 221,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $99,143.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,229 shares of company stock valued at $259,744 over the last ninety days. 56.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $16,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $6,500,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,814,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

