Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Down 9.1%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $33.87, 45,190,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 21,566,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

