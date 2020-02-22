Vitae Price Tops $1.90 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00019709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $37.07 million and approximately $476,746.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003912 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004367 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

