Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

HCC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $904.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

