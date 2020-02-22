Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Receives $28.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

WTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watford from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,905.00. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $55,834.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,735 shares of company stock valued at $271,100. 16.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in Watford in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,673,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Watford by 2,283.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 261,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Watford in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watford by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 90,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Watford in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

WTRE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. 45,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watford has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watford will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

