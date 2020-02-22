Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. Williams Companies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.20 EPS.

WMB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 13,700,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,439,565. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.31.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

