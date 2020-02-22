Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.