Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report sales of $375.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.46 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $384.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.
Shares of NYSE B traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 262,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.