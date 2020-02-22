Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Brokerages forecast that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post $450,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. BeyondAirInc . posted sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full year sales of $2.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 million to $2.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $930,000.00, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BeyondAirInc ..

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XAIR. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 389,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.20. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.04.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $26,544.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,830.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 190,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $696,999.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,623.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondAirInc . (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.