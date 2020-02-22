Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.30). BeyondAirInc . posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondAirInc ..

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

XAIR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 389,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.20. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $26,544.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,830.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amir Avniel bought 8,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $29,999.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 470,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,351.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondAirInc . (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.