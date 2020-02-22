Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.12). Forum Energy Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million.

FET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

NYSE:FET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 756,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,924. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

