Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.07. Regional Management posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

RM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,009. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $308.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1,330.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1,050.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 120,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

