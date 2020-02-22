Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $783.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post $783.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $774.80 million and the highest is $801.86 million. Splunk reported sales of $622.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.55.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,609. Splunk has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $478,894.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,444 shares of company stock worth $8,461,627. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.